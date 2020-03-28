ProShare Advisors LLC Invests $95,000 in MBIA Inc. (NYSE:MBI)

ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of MBIA Inc. (NYSE:MBI) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 10,200 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $95,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in shares of MBIA in the 4th quarter worth about $52,000. Ibex Investors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MBIA in the 4th quarter worth about $96,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of MBIA by 23.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 10,909 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 2,104 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc purchased a new stake in shares of MBIA in the 3rd quarter worth about $123,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MBIA in the 3rd quarter worth about $127,000. 87.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get MBIA alerts:

MBIA stock opened at $7.52 on Friday. MBIA Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.93 and a 52 week high of $10.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.30. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.11.

MBIA (NYSE:MBI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The insurance provider reported ($1.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($1.12). MBIA had a negative return on equity of 1.64% and a negative net margin of 128.21%. The business had revenue of $28.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.20 earnings per share.

MBIA Profile

MBIA Inc provides financial guarantee insurance services to public finance markets. It operates through U.S. Public Finance Insurance, and International and Structured Finance Insurance segments. The company issues financial guarantees for municipal bonds, including tax-exempt and taxable indebtedness of the U.S.

Read More: Why is total return important?

Receive News & Ratings for MBIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MBIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.