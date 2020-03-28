ProShare Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in Limelight Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:LLNW)

ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Limelight Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:LLNW) by 19.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,356 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,454 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Limelight Networks were worth $63,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of Limelight Networks by 95.9% during the fourth quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 9,892 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 4,842 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Limelight Networks during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Limelight Networks by 45.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 14,436 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 4,498 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Limelight Networks during the third quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Limelight Networks during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Institutional investors own 78.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Limelight Networks alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:LLNW opened at $5.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a current ratio of 2.19. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.28. Limelight Networks, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.20 and a 12-month high of $6.18.

Limelight Networks (NASDAQ:LLNW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The information services provider reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.01. Limelight Networks had a negative net margin of 8.00% and a negative return on equity of 10.02%. The business had revenue of $60.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.79 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Limelight Networks, Inc. will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Limelight Networks news, Director Jeffrey T. Fisher sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.60, for a total transaction of $112,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 342,231 shares in the company, valued at $1,916,493.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 10.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on LLNW. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Limelight Networks to $4.10 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Limelight Networks from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Limelight Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.50 price target on shares of Limelight Networks in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Limelight Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.37.

About Limelight Networks

Limelight Networks, Inc provides content delivery and related services and solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers services and solutions for businesses to deliver their digital content across Internet, mobile, social, and other digital initiatives.

Recommended Story: What is a Swap?

Receive News & Ratings for Limelight Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Limelight Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.