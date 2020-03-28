Wave Life Sciences Ltd (NASDAQ:WVE) Shares Sold by ProShare Advisors LLC

ProShare Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of Wave Life Sciences Ltd (NASDAQ:WVE) by 11.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,468 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,377 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Wave Life Sciences were worth $84,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Wave Life Sciences by 1,711.0% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 46,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,000 after buying an additional 43,681 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Wave Life Sciences during the 4th quarter worth $461,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Wave Life Sciences by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 118,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $950,000 after purchasing an additional 2,481 shares during the period. NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan acquired a new stake in Wave Life Sciences during the 4th quarter worth $94,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in Wave Life Sciences during the 4th quarter worth $309,000. Institutional investors own 85.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Wave Life Sciences stock opened at $9.23 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $331.25 million, a P/E ratio of -1.62 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.57. Wave Life Sciences Ltd has a one year low of $6.61 and a one year high of $43.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $8.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.53.

Wave Life Sciences (NASDAQ:WVE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 2nd. The company reported ($1.65) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.48) by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $2.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.63 million. Wave Life Sciences had a negative return on equity of 144.62% and a negative net margin of 1,211.53%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Wave Life Sciences Ltd will post -3.61 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Wave Life Sciences in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Wave Life Sciences in a research note on Monday, December 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine cut shares of Wave Life Sciences from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. BidaskClub cut shares of Wave Life Sciences from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, SunTrust Banks reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Wave Life Sciences in a research note on Tuesday, December 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Wave Life Sciences currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.83.

In other Wave Life Sciences news, CEO Paul Bolno sold 11,451 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.85, for a total transaction of $89,890.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 319,758 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,510,100.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Chandra Vargeese sold 3,188 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.85, for a total transaction of $25,025.80. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 37,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $290,897.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 17,620 shares of company stock valued at $138,317. 39.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wave Life Sciences Ltd., a clinical stage genetic medicine company, designs, optimizes, and produces of novel stereopure oligonucleotides through PRISM, a discovery and drug developing platform. The company is primarily developing oligonucleotides that target genetic defects to either reduce the expression of disease-promoting proteins or transform the production of dysfunctional mutant proteins into the production of functional proteins.

