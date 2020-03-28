ProShare Advisors LLC Purchases 3,017 Shares of Nordic American Tanker Ltd (NYSE:NAT)

ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Nordic American Tanker Ltd (NYSE:NAT) by 19.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,889 shares of the shipping company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,017 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Nordic American Tanker were worth $93,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp increased its stake in Nordic American Tanker by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,711,887 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $5,858,000 after acquiring an additional 64,422 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC increased its stake in Nordic American Tanker by 353.3% during the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 51,018 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 39,762 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in Nordic American Tanker by 27.0% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 130,853 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $283,000 after acquiring an additional 27,807 shares during the period. Man Group plc increased its stake in Nordic American Tanker by 54.7% during the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 16,400 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 5,800 shares during the period. Finally, Greylin Investment Mangement Inc. increased its stake in Nordic American Tanker by 21.5% during the 4th quarter. Greylin Investment Mangement Inc. now owns 2,260,360 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $11,121,000 after acquiring an additional 399,240 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 35.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NAT opened at $4.04 on Friday. Nordic American Tanker Ltd has a 52-week low of $1.66 and a 52-week high of $5.28. The business’s fifty day moving average is $3.07 and its 200-day moving average is $3.53. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Nordic American Tanker (NYSE:NAT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The shipping company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.08). Nordic American Tanker had a negative net margin of 5.90% and a negative return on equity of 1.76%. The business had revenue of $58.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.97 million. Research analysts forecast that Nordic American Tanker Ltd will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 26th will be paid a $0.14 dividend. This is a positive change from Nordic American Tanker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 22nd. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.86%. Nordic American Tanker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -400.00%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $4.75 price objective on shares of Nordic American Tanker in a research note on Monday, December 16th. ValuEngine lowered Nordic American Tanker from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Nordic American Tanker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Nordic American Tanker has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.75.

About Nordic American Tanker

Nordic American Tankers Limited, a tanker company, acquires and charters double-hull tankers in Bermuda and internationally. It operates a fleet of 33 Suezmax crude oil tankers. The company was founded in 1995 and is based in Hamilton, Bermuda.

