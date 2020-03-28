ProShare Advisors LLC Purchases New Holdings in Chiasma Inc (NASDAQ:CHMA)

ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chiasma Inc (NASDAQ:CHMA) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 13,731 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in Chiasma by 33.1% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 53,381 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 13,284 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Chiasma by 39.2% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 536,475 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,656,000 after purchasing an additional 151,121 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Chiasma during the third quarter valued at $8,014,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Chiasma by 461.4% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 14,938 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 12,277 shares during the period. Finally, Ikarian Capital LLC bought a new position in Chiasma during the fourth quarter valued at $5,472,000. 75.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Chiasma news, Director Roni Mamluk sold 82,186 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.54, for a total transaction of $373,124.44. Following the sale, the director now owns 82,186 shares in the company, valued at $373,124.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CHMA opened at $3.52 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $163.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.20 and a beta of 1.09. Chiasma Inc has a 52-week low of $2.88 and a 52-week high of $9.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.26 and a 200 day moving average of $4.91.

Chiasma (NASDAQ:CHMA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 16th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.06). On average, equities analysts predict that Chiasma Inc will post -1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CHMA. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on Chiasma from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Chiasma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Chiasma in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Chiasma from to and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Chiasma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.50.

Chiasma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing oral medications using transient permeability enhancer technology platform for the treatment of rare and serious chronic disease in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers oral octreotide capsules for adult patients under the MYCAPSSA name, which is in two Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of acromegaly, a condition that results in the body's production of excess growth hormone.

