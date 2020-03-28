ProShare Advisors LLC Purchases 6,310 Shares of Plug Power Inc (NASDAQ:PLUG)

ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in Plug Power Inc (NASDAQ:PLUG) by 23.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,201 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,310 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Plug Power were worth $105,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Plug Power by 4.1% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 367,851 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $967,000 after acquiring an additional 14,412 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Plug Power by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,562,754 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $4,939,000 after acquiring an additional 142,931 shares during the last quarter. EAM Investors LLC bought a new position in Plug Power in the fourth quarter valued at $3,147,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Plug Power in the fourth quarter valued at $63,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Plug Power by 14.2% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 488,031 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,284,000 after acquiring an additional 60,651 shares during the last quarter. 35.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Plug Power alerts:

Plug Power stock opened at $3.72 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $4.20 and a 200-day moving average of $3.45. Plug Power Inc has a 1-year low of $1.86 and a 1-year high of $6.05.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The electronics maker reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06). The company had revenue of $91.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $87.71 million. Plug Power had a negative net margin of 41.13% and a negative return on equity of 328.01%. Plug Power’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.07) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Plug Power Inc will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

PLUG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 target price (up previously from $4.00) on shares of Plug Power in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Plug Power from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Plug Power from $3.00 to $6.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Plug Power from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 7th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Plug Power from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Plug Power currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.36.

In other news, CAO Martin Daniel Hull sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total transaction of $175,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 33,836 shares in the company, valued at $169,180. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew Marsh sold 834,036 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.10, for a total transaction of $4,253,583.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 769,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,924,740.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,606,569 shares of company stock valued at $7,979,003. 6.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Plug Power Profile

Plug Power Inc, an alternative energy technology provider, engages in the design, development, manufacture, and commercialization of hydrogen and fuel cell systems for the material handling and stationary power markets primarily in North America and Europe. It focuses on proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell and fuel processing technologies, fuel cell/battery hybrid technologies, and related hydrogen storage and dispensing infrastructure.

Featured Story: 52-Week High/Low

Receive News & Ratings for Plug Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plug Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.