ProShare Advisors LLC Takes $79,000 Position in ADMA Biologics Inc (NASDAQ:ADMA)

ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ADMA Biologics Inc (NASDAQ:ADMA) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 19,652 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of ADMA Biologics by 60.4% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 18,688 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 7,038 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in ADMA Biologics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in ADMA Biologics by 302.8% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 14,827 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 11,146 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in ADMA Biologics in the third quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Finally, Guild Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in ADMA Biologics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.73% of the company’s stock.

ADMA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of ADMA Biologics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of ADMA Biologics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, HC Wainwright lowered their target price on shares of ADMA Biologics from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.00.

In related news, Director Lawrence P. Guiheen purchased 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.50 per share, with a total value of $70,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 70,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $245,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Perceptive Advisors Llc purchased 500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.10 per share, with a total value of $1,050,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 5,123,698 shares of company stock valued at $17,232,943. Corporate insiders own 15.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ADMA opened at $3.07 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $268.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.41 and a beta of 2.81. ADMA Biologics Inc has a twelve month low of $1.45 and a twelve month high of $6.31. The company has a quick ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 6.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.23. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.06.

ADMA Biologics (NASDAQ:ADMA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $12.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.92 million. ADMA Biologics had a negative net margin of 164.50% and a negative return on equity of 167.18%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that ADMA Biologics Inc will post -0.5 EPS for the current year.

ADMA Biologics Company Profile

ADMA Biologics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical and specialty immunoglobulin company, develops, manufactures, and markets specialty plasma-derived biologics for the treatment of immune deficiencies and infectious diseases. Its lead product candidate is RI-002 derived from human plasma, which has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of primary immune deficiency disease.

