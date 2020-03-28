ProShare Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in New Senior Investment Group Inc (NYSE:SNR)

ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in New Senior Investment Group Inc (NYSE:SNR) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 11,351 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $87,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Huntington National Bank bought a new position in New Senior Investment Group in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of New Senior Investment Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $57,000. Ibex Investors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of New Senior Investment Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $96,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of New Senior Investment Group by 107.7% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 17,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 239,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in shares of New Senior Investment Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $132,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SNR opened at $2.95 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $231.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -295,000.00 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.73. New Senior Investment Group Inc has a 1-year low of $1.72 and a 1-year high of $8.35. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $5.89 and its 200 day moving average is $7.00.

New Senior Investment Group (NYSE:SNR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $86.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $115.25 million. New Senior Investment Group had a return on equity of 0.72% and a net margin of 0.46%. On average, analysts forecast that New Senior Investment Group Inc will post 0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th were issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 17.63%. New Senior Investment Group’s dividend payout ratio is 77.61%.

Several research firms have weighed in on SNR. ValuEngine raised New Senior Investment Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut New Senior Investment Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.40.

In related news, Director Robert F. Savage, Jr. purchased 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.36 per share, with a total value of $268,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 238,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,280,375.36. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert F. Savage, Jr. purchased 89,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.40 per share, for a total transaction of $572,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 98,876 shares in the company, valued at $632,806.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 199,500 shares of company stock worth $1,142,600. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About New Senior Investment Group

New Senior Investment Group Inc (NYSE: SNR) is a publicly-traded real estate investment trust with a diversified portfolio of senior housing properties located across the United States. As of December 31, 2018, New Senior is one of the largest owners of senior housing properties, with 133 properties across 37 states.

