ProShare Advisors LLC Invests $80,000 in Compugen Ltd. (NASDAQ:CGEN)

Posted by on Mar 28th, 2020

ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Compugen Ltd. (NASDAQ:CGEN) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 13,492 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Compugen by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 8,975,310 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $53,493,000 after buying an additional 283,993 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Compugen by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 8,149,982 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $48,574,000 after buying an additional 325,528 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL raised its holdings in shares of Compugen by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 342,051 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,039,000 after buying an additional 8,050 shares in the last quarter. Defender Capital LLC. raised its holdings in shares of Compugen by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Defender Capital LLC. now owns 304,333 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,814,000 after buying an additional 7,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Phoenix Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Compugen during the 3rd quarter worth $225,000. 33.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. SunTrust Banks assumed coverage on Compugen in a report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine raised Compugen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $13.00 price target (up previously from $10.00) on shares of Compugen in a report on Friday, February 21st. BidaskClub cut Compugen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Compugen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.75.

NASDAQ CGEN opened at $7.18 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $8.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.20. Compugen Ltd. has a 12 month low of $2.73 and a 12 month high of $12.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $490.57 million, a PE ratio of -16.32 and a beta of 2.17.

Compugen (NASDAQ:CGEN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.01. On average, analysts forecast that Compugen Ltd. will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

About Compugen

Compugen Ltd., a therapeutic discovery company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of therapeutic and product candidates in Israel and Europe. The company's therapeutic pipeline consists of immuno-oncology programs against novel drug targets in the areas of unmet medical needs in various cancer types and patient populations.

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Compugen (NASDAQ:CGEN)

