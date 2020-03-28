ProShare Advisors LLC Has $69,000 Stock Holdings in Seres Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:MCRB)

ProShare Advisors LLC lessened its position in Seres Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:MCRB) by 13.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,085 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 2,999 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Seres Therapeutics were worth $69,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Windsor Creek Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Seres Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. KBC Group NV grew its stake in Seres Therapeutics by 7,603.7% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 10,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 10,265 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Seres Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in Seres Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Seres Therapeutics by 35.1% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 13,670 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 3,555 shares in the last quarter. 92.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MCRB stock opened at $3.43 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.57. The company has a market cap of $249.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.62 and a beta of 1.60. Seres Therapeutics Inc has a twelve month low of $2.02 and a twelve month high of $7.39.

Seres Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MCRB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $7.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.82 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Seres Therapeutics Inc will post -0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on MCRB shares. ValuEngine downgraded Seres Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of Seres Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Seres Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.75.

Seres Therapeutics, Inc, a microbiome therapeutics platform company, engages in developing biological drugs that are designed to treat disease by restoring the function of a dysbiotic microbiome. The company's advanced program is the SER-109, which is in Phase III clinical development for reducing recurrent clostridium difficile infection (CDI).

