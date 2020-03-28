ProShare Advisors LLC Sells 1,439 Shares of Puma Biotechnology Inc (NASDAQ:PBYI)

ProShare Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Puma Biotechnology Inc (NASDAQ:PBYI) by 10.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,595 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,439 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Puma Biotechnology were worth $110,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in Puma Biotechnology during the 4th quarter worth $145,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in Puma Biotechnology by 111.7% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 506,221 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,449,000 after acquiring an additional 267,048 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Puma Biotechnology by 49.3% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 677,395 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,292,000 after acquiring an additional 223,564 shares during the period. Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new position in Puma Biotechnology during the 4th quarter worth $447,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in Puma Biotechnology by 14.0% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 10,615 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 1,305 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Puma Biotechnology alerts:

A number of equities analysts have commented on PBYI shares. SVB Leerink restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Puma Biotechnology in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Puma Biotechnology in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Puma Biotechnology in a research note on Monday, January 27th. ValuEngine upgraded Puma Biotechnology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Guggenheim lowered Puma Biotechnology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Puma Biotechnology has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.03.

Shares of PBYI stock opened at $8.68 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $10.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.29. Puma Biotechnology Inc has a fifty-two week low of $5.50 and a fifty-two week high of $39.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.73.

Puma Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PBYI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $62.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.32 million. Puma Biotechnology had a negative return on equity of 302.75% and a negative net margin of 27.76%. As a group, analysts forecast that Puma Biotechnology Inc will post -1.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Puma Biotechnology Company Profile

Puma Biotechnology, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products to enhance cancer care. Its drug candidates include PB272 neratinib (oral) for the treatment of early stage breast cancer, metastatic breast cancer, non-small cell lung cancer, HER2 mutation-positive solid tumors, and HER2-mutated non-amplified breast cancer; and PB272 neratinib (intravenous).

Featured Story: What is a short straddle?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PBYI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Puma Biotechnology Inc (NASDAQ:PBYI).

Receive News & Ratings for Puma Biotechnology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Puma Biotechnology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.