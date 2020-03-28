ProShare Advisors LLC Buys 6,386 Shares of Kadmon Holdings Inc (NYSE:KDMN)

ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in Kadmon Holdings Inc (NYSE:KDMN) by 43.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 21,217 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,386 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Kadmon were worth $96,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in Kadmon in the 3rd quarter valued at $56,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Kadmon in the 4th quarter valued at $74,000. Ibex Investors LLC bought a new stake in Kadmon in the 4th quarter valued at $91,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Kadmon by 54.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 23,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 8,329 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Kadmon in the 4th quarter valued at $209,000. Institutional investors own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Kadmon in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of Kadmon in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kadmon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Kadmon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Nomura assumed coverage on shares of Kadmon in a report on Friday, January 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.65.

In other Kadmon news, CEO Harlan Waksal bought 16,000 shares of Kadmon stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.93 per share, for a total transaction of $46,880.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 152,945 shares in the company, valued at approximately $448,128.85. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Cynthia Schwalm bought 31,000 shares of Kadmon stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.24 per share, for a total transaction of $100,440.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 9,307 shares in the company, valued at $30,154.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 59,600 shares of company stock worth $191,168. Insiders own 2.85% of the company’s stock.

Kadmon stock opened at $3.99 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $4.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.86. Kadmon Holdings Inc has a twelve month low of $1.63 and a twelve month high of $5.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 6.40 and a current ratio of 6.42.

Kadmon (NYSE:KDMN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.12. Kadmon had a negative net margin of 1,204.47% and a negative return on equity of 110.70%. The firm had revenue of $4.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.75 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Kadmon Holdings Inc will post -0.59 EPS for the current year.

About Kadmon

Kadmon Holdings, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small molecules and biologics primarily for the treatment of inflammatory and fibrotic diseases. The company markets and distributes products in various therapeutic areas, including ribavirin products for chronic hepatitis C virus infection; and distributes products in various therapeutic areas, including tetrabenazine for the treatment of chorea associated with Huntington's disease.

