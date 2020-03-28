ProShare Advisors LLC Acquires New Shares in Gritstone Oncology Inc (NASDAQ:GRTS)

ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gritstone Oncology Inc (NASDAQ:GRTS) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 11,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GRTS. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Gritstone Oncology by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,919,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,827,000 after acquiring an additional 15,551 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Gritstone Oncology during the 3rd quarter valued at $364,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Gritstone Oncology by 25.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 441,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,808,000 after acquiring an additional 89,982 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gritstone Oncology during the 3rd quarter valued at $102,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in shares of Gritstone Oncology during the 3rd quarter valued at $84,000. 76.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on GRTS shares. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Gritstone Oncology in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Gritstone Oncology in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. BidaskClub downgraded Gritstone Oncology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Gritstone Oncology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Gritstone Oncology has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.33.

Shares of GRTS opened at $5.47 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $225.56 million, a PE ratio of -1.96 and a beta of 1.06. Gritstone Oncology Inc has a 12 month low of $5.44 and a 12 month high of $15.94. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $8.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.60. The company has a current ratio of 6.73, a quick ratio of 6.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Gritstone Oncology (NASDAQ:GRTS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.77) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.69) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $0.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 million. Gritstone Oncology had a negative return on equity of 62.40% and a negative net margin of 2,163.41%. Equities research analysts predict that Gritstone Oncology Inc will post -3.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Gritstone Oncology

Gritstone Oncology Inc, an immuno-oncology company, engages in developing tumor-specific cancer immunotherapies to fight various cancer types. Its lead product candidate is GRANITE-001, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors, including metastatic non-small cell lung cancer, as well as gastroesophageal, bladder and microsatellite stable, and colorectal cancers.

