Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:INO) Shares Sold by ProShare Advisors LLC

ProShare Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:INO) by 8.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,194 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 3,174 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Inovio Pharmaceuticals were worth $113,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth $141,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 0.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,744,448 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,576,000 after acquiring an additional 6,998 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 255.8% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 156,899 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $518,000 after acquiring an additional 112,800 shares during the period. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors increased its stake in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 20,250 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 6,750 shares during the period. Finally, S.A. Mason LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ INO opened at $8.32 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $5.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.57. Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 1 year low of $1.91 and a 1 year high of $19.36. The company has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of -6.76 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.03, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a current ratio of 2.94.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.14). Inovio Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 259.07% and a negative net margin of 2,901.99%. The firm had revenue of $0.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.35) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -0.72 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on INO shares. Roth Capital started coverage on shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, March 13th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies cut their price objective on shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.39.

In other news, CEO Jong Joseph Kim purchased 22,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.11 per share, with a total value of $69,975.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 1,100,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,423,198.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director David B. Weiner sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.32, for a total transaction of $32,620.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 828,610 shares in the company, valued at $7,722,645.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 7.90% of the company’s stock.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a late-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of DNA-based immunotherapies and vaccines to prevent and treat cancers and infectious diseases. Its SynCon immunotherapy design has the ability to break the immune system's tolerance of cancerous cells, as well as is intended to facilitate cross-strain protection against known, as well as new unmatched strains of pathogens, such as influenza.

