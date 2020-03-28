Park Electrochemical Corp. (NYSE:PKE) Holdings Decreased by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Park Electrochemical Corp. (NYSE:PKE) by 27.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,666 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 3,244 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Park Electrochemical were worth $141,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in Park Electrochemical during the 3rd quarter worth about $56,000. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in Park Electrochemical during the 4th quarter valued at about $90,000. Royce & Associates LP grew its stake in Park Electrochemical by 355.5% during the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 13,847 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $225,000 after acquiring an additional 10,807 shares in the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in shares of Park Electrochemical in the 4th quarter valued at about $362,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in shares of Park Electrochemical in the 4th quarter valued at about $401,000. 82.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, ValuEngine cut shares of Park Electrochemical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 14th.

Park Electrochemical stock opened at $11.10 on Friday. Park Electrochemical Corp. has a twelve month low of $9.14 and a twelve month high of $19.29. The firm has a market cap of $237.60 million, a PE ratio of 21.06 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $13.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.02.

Park Electrochemical (NYSE:PKE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 9th. The semiconductor company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Park Electrochemical had a net margin of 181.69% and a return on equity of 6.96%. The company had revenue of $15.85 million during the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.60%.

About Park Electrochemical

Park Electrochemical Corp., through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells high-technology digital and radio frequency/microwave printed circuit material products primarily for the telecommunications and Internet infrastructure, enterprise, and military/aerospace markets. It also designs, develops, and manufactures advanced composite materials, primary and secondary structures and assemblies, and low-volume tooling products for the aerospace markets.

