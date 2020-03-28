Citigroup Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in AllianceBernstein Global Hgh Incm Fd Inc (NYSE:AWF)

Citigroup Inc. grew its position in AllianceBernstein Global Hgh Incm Fd Inc (NYSE:AWF) by 60.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,614 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,382 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in AllianceBernstein Global Hgh Incm Fd were worth $141,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. increased its holdings in shares of AllianceBernstein Global Hgh Incm Fd by 127.5% in the 4th quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 127,980 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $1,552,000 after acquiring an additional 71,733 shares during the period. Shaker Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of AllianceBernstein Global Hgh Incm Fd by 28.3% during the fourth quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 160,106 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $1,942,000 after buying an additional 35,296 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance purchased a new position in shares of AllianceBernstein Global Hgh Incm Fd during the fourth quarter worth about $245,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AllianceBernstein Global Hgh Incm Fd by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 114,514 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $1,389,000 after buying an additional 15,094 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC increased its position in AllianceBernstein Global Hgh Incm Fd by 36.4% in the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 55,570 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $674,000 after acquiring an additional 14,817 shares during the period. 21.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AllianceBernstein Global Hgh Incm Fd alerts:

In related news, Portfolio Manager Douglas J. Peebles bought 7,876 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.11 per share, with a total value of $71,750.36. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

AWF opened at $9.35 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $11.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.82. AllianceBernstein Global Hgh Incm Fd Inc has a 52 week low of $7.28 and a 52 week high of $12.55.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 3rd will be paid a $0.0655 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 2nd. This represents a $0.79 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.41%.

AllianceBernstein Global Hgh Incm Fd Company Profile

AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by AllianceBernstein L.P. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in lower-rated corporate debt securities and government bonds. It employs a combination of fundamental and quantitative analysis to create its portfolio.

Featured Article: Hedge Funds Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AWF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AllianceBernstein Global Hgh Incm Fd Inc (NYSE:AWF).

Receive News & Ratings for AllianceBernstein Global Hgh Incm Fd Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AllianceBernstein Global Hgh Incm Fd and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.