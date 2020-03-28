Citigroup Inc. Acquires 779 Shares of Nicolet Bankshares Inc (NASDAQ:NCBS)

Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Nicolet Bankshares Inc (NASDAQ:NCBS) by 68.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,923 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 779 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Nicolet Bankshares were worth $142,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in NCBS. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Nicolet Bankshares by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 188,725 shares of the bank’s stock worth $12,563,000 after buying an additional 9,489 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of Nicolet Bankshares by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 12,771 shares of the bank’s stock worth $850,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Nicolet Bankshares during the third quarter valued at approximately $397,000. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nicolet Bankshares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $248,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Nicolet Bankshares by 60.5% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 22,897 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,690,000 after acquiring an additional 8,627 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 38.62% of the company’s stock.

Nicolet Bankshares stock opened at $53.08 on Friday. Nicolet Bankshares Inc has a fifty-two week low of $47.34 and a fifty-two week high of $75.99. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $65.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $69.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market cap of $601.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.51 and a beta of 0.86.

Nicolet Bankshares (NASDAQ:NCBS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The bank reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.05. Nicolet Bankshares had a return on equity of 11.21% and a net margin of 28.47%. The company had revenue of $43.78 million during the quarter. On average, analysts predict that Nicolet Bankshares Inc will post 4.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Nicolet Bankshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Nicolet Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. Hovde Group raised shares of Nicolet Bankshares from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Nicolet Bankshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.25.

Nicolet Bankshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Nicolet National Bank that provides commercial and retail banking services for businesses and individuals. The company accepts checking, savings, and money market accounts; various certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

