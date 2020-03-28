Citigroup Inc. Sells 1,724 Shares of Central Garden & Pet Co (NASDAQ:CENT)

Citigroup Inc. lessened its stake in Central Garden & Pet Co (NASDAQ:CENT) by 27.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,585 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,724 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Central Garden & Pet were worth $142,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CENT. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Central Garden & Pet by 32.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Central Garden & Pet by 180.1% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 2,405 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in Central Garden & Pet during the fourth quarter worth $135,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in Central Garden & Pet by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 6,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Central Garden & Pet in the 4th quarter valued at $370,000. 18.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Central Garden & Pet stock opened at $26.20 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $28.16 and a 200-day moving average of $29.55. Central Garden & Pet Co has a 1 year low of $22.40 and a 1 year high of $34.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 3.84 and a quick ratio of 2.22. The company has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.14.

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $482.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $475.91 million. Central Garden & Pet had a net margin of 3.60% and a return on equity of 8.60%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.03 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Central Garden & Pet Co will post 1.62 EPS for the current year.

CENT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America upgraded Central Garden & Pet from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $31.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Argus downgraded Central Garden & Pet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 29th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Central Garden & Pet from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. ValuEngine cut shares of Central Garden & Pet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, SunTrust Banks upped their price target on shares of Central Garden & Pet from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.33.

Central Garden & Pet Company Profile

Central Garden & Pet Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes products for the lawn and garden, and pet supplies markets in the United States. It operates through two segments, Pet and Garden. The Pet segment supplies products for dogs and cats, including edible bones, edible and non-edible chews, dog and cat food and treats, toys, pet carriers, grooming supplies, and other accessories; and products for birds, small animals, and specialty pets, such as food, cages and habitats, toys, chews, and related accessories.

