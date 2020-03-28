Citigroup Inc. Sells 56,798 Shares of Extraction Oil & Gas Inc (NASDAQ:XOG)

Citigroup Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Extraction Oil & Gas Inc (NASDAQ:XOG) by 45.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 67,637 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 56,798 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Extraction Oil & Gas were worth $144,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Extraction Oil & Gas in the third quarter worth approximately $45,000. Spark Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Extraction Oil & Gas in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Extraction Oil & Gas in the 3rd quarter worth $52,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in Extraction Oil & Gas by 1,245.4% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 36,043 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 33,364 shares during the period. Finally, Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Extraction Oil & Gas in the fourth quarter worth $98,000.

NASDAQ XOG opened at $0.50 on Friday. Extraction Oil & Gas Inc has a 1 year low of $0.21 and a 1 year high of $5.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.92 million, a PE ratio of -0.05 and a beta of 2.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.73 and its 200 day moving average is $1.82.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Cowen lowered shares of Extraction Oil & Gas from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Wells Fargo & Co cut Extraction Oil & Gas from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $6.00 to $4.00 in a report on Thursday, January 9th. SunTrust Banks lowered Extraction Oil & Gas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Extraction Oil & Gas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.75 price target on the stock in a research note on Saturday, February 8th. Finally, Stephens downgraded Extraction Oil & Gas from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $3.00 to $1.00 in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.70.

Extraction Oil & Gas, Inc, an independent oil and gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquid reserves in the Rocky Mountain region, primarily in the Wattenberg Field of the Denver-Julesburg (DJ) Basin of Colorado. The company also engages in the construction and support of midstream assets to gather, process, and produce crude oil and gas.

