Citigroup Inc. Acquires 5,503 Shares of Information Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:III)

Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Information Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:III) by 10.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 56,849 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,503 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Information Services Group were worth $144,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in Information Services Group by 43.3% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 28,750 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 8,690 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Information Services Group by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 520,413 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,293,000 after purchasing an additional 15,626 shares in the last quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Information Services Group by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. now owns 517,518 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,309,000 after purchasing an additional 15,977 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Information Services Group by 91.8% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 38,160 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 18,268 shares during the period. Finally, Zebra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Information Services Group by 134.3% in the third quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 41,953 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 24,047 shares in the last quarter. 51.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:III opened at $2.66 on Friday. Information Services Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.61 and a 12-month high of $3.87. The company has a quick ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $142.45 million, a PE ratio of 20.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.22. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.59.

In related news, CEO Michael P. Connors acquired 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.04 per share, with a total value of $40,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 5,474,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,168,404.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . 13.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Information Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Information Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Noble Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.25 price objective on shares of Information Services Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.13.

Information Services Group, Inc engages in the provision of sourcing advisory services. It operaets through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia Pacific. The firm offers business advisory, human resources technology and delivery services, organizational change management and software advisory services to the aerospace, defence, automotive, banking, energy, healthcare and insurance industries.

