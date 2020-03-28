Citigroup Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Luxfer Holdings PLC (NYSE:LXFR)

Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Luxfer Holdings PLC (NYSE:LXFR) by 529.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,847 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,601 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Luxfer were worth $145,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LXFR. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Luxfer by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 510,244 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,445,000 after buying an additional 33,399 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP raised its holdings in Luxfer by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 315,012 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,831,000 after acquiring an additional 7,100 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Luxfer in the third quarter worth approximately $2,153,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC lifted its stake in Luxfer by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 111,405 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,062,000 after acquiring an additional 5,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Luxfer by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 58,118 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,076,000 after acquiring an additional 3,377 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on LXFR. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Luxfer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. ValuEngine raised shares of Luxfer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th.

Shares of NYSE LXFR opened at $12.67 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $364.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.42 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The business has a 50-day moving average of $15.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.62. Luxfer Holdings PLC has a 1 year low of $10.27 and a 1 year high of $26.25.

Luxfer (NYSE:LXFR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $99.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $98.25 million. Luxfer had a net margin of 0.70% and a return on equity of 20.99%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Luxfer Holdings PLC will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Luxfer Company Profile

Luxfer Holdings Plc is a technology company, which designs, manufactures, and supplies materials, components, and high-pressure gas-containment devices for healthcare, environmental, protection, and specialty end-markets. It operates through the Gas Cylinder and Elektron segments. The Gas Cylinders segment manufactures and markets high-pressure aluminum and composite cylinders, systems, and accessories under the Luxfer Gas Cylinders and Superform brands.

