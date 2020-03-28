Citigroup Inc. Has $146,000 Stock Position in Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:CNST)

Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:CNST) by 267.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,099 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,256 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Constellation Pharmaceuticals were worth $146,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Constellation Pharmaceuticals by 39.3% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,581,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,515,000 after buying an additional 446,328 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Constellation Pharmaceuticals by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 274,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,920,000 after acquiring an additional 21,214 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Constellation Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $11,232,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. acquired a new position in shares of Constellation Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $5,831,000. Finally, EAM Global Investors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Constellation Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $2,175,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on CNST shares. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Constellation Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Constellation Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. BidaskClub downgraded Constellation Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. SunTrust Banks began coverage on Constellation Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, February 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Constellation Pharmaceuticals from $40.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Constellation Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.00.

CNST stock opened at $32.69 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 17.01 and a current ratio of 17.01. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.40. The company has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.68 and a beta of 5.85. Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 52-week low of $6.01 and a 52-week high of $59.49.

Constellation Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.69) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.69). As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Constellation Pharmaceuticals news, CFO Emma Reeve sold 8,642 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.04, for a total value of $302,815.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,008. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Karen Valentine sold 8,550 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.03, for a total transaction of $299,506.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 14,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $493,782.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 27,186 shares of company stock valued at $952,757 in the last quarter. 43.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Constellation Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing therapeutics that address serious unmet medical needs in patients with cancers associated with abnormal gene expression or drug resistance. The company's lead product candidates include CPI-0610 that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of patients with myelofibrosis in combination with ruxolitinib; and CPI-1205 that is in Phase Ib/II clinical trials for the treatment of metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer in combination with androgen receptor signaling inhibitors.

