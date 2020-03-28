Citigroup Inc. Has $147,000 Holdings in Origin Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:OBNK)

Citigroup Inc. cut its position in shares of Origin Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:OBNK) by 33.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,889 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,993 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Origin Bancorp were worth $147,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in shares of Origin Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Origin Bancorp by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 37,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,429,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its position in Origin Bancorp by 100.1% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 19,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $737,000 after acquiring an additional 9,738 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Origin Bancorp by 43.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 736 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Origin Bancorp by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 122,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,637,000 after purchasing an additional 2,654 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Origin Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Stephens lowered their target price on shares of Origin Bancorp from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Origin Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 22nd. Finally, DA Davidson started coverage on Origin Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $41.50 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.83.

In other Origin Bancorp news, Director Steven Lewis Taylor acquired 2,000 shares of Origin Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $26.40 per share, with a total value of $52,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 46,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,233,460.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Cary Stephen Davis sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.75, for a total value of $367,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have acquired 6,000 shares of company stock valued at $164,740 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 7.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Origin Bancorp stock opened at $19.27 on Friday. Origin Bancorp Inc has a 12-month low of $16.67 and a 12-month high of $38.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $29.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $477.51 million, a P/E ratio of 8.87 and a beta of 0.71.

Origin Bancorp (NASDAQ:OBNK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $54.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.70 million. Origin Bancorp had a net margin of 19.70% and a return on equity of 9.21%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Origin Bancorp Inc will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th were given a dividend of $0.093 per share. This represents a $0.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 13th. Origin Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 16.23%.

Origin Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Origin Bank that provides banking and financial services to small and medium-sized businesses, municipalities, high net worth individuals, and retail clients in Louisiana, Texas, and Mississippi. It accepts noninterest and interest-bearing checking accounts, savings deposits, money market accounts, and time deposits; and offers single and multi-family real estate, residential construction, commercial building, and consumer loans, as well as loans to small and medium-sized businesses.

