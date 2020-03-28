Liberty Braves Group Series A (NASDAQ:BATRA) Shares Bought by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Liberty Braves Group Series A (NASDAQ:BATRA) by 45.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,963 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,550 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Liberty Braves Group Series A were worth $147,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Liberty Braves Group Series A by 41.7% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 38,941 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $600,000 after purchasing an additional 11,456 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its position in Liberty Braves Group Series A by 100.8% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 10,510 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $312,000 after buying an additional 5,276 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Liberty Braves Group Series A by 42.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,266 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Liberty Braves Group Series A by 279.9% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,307 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 963 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Liberty Braves Group Series A by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 58,315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,730,000 after buying an additional 1,301 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.89% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on BATRA shares. TheStreet lowered shares of Liberty Braves Group Series A from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Liberty Braves Group Series A in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.44.

In other Liberty Braves Group Series A news, major shareholder Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al purchased 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $16.18 per share, for a total transaction of $64,720.00. Insiders purchased a total of 6,200 shares of company stock worth $129,692 in the last quarter.

BATRA opened at $18.45 on Friday. Liberty Braves Group Series A has a 52 week low of $13.59 and a 52 week high of $30.16. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.62.

About Liberty Braves Group Series A

The Liberty Braves Group, through its subsidiary, Braves Holdings, LLC, owns the Atlanta Braves Major League Baseball Club, stadium, and mixed use development project. The company is based in Englewood, Colorado. The Liberty Braves Group is a subsidiary of Liberty Media Corporation.

