Citigroup Inc. Trims Holdings in Arlo Technologies Inc (NYSE:ARLO)

Citigroup Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Arlo Technologies Inc (NYSE:ARLO) by 32.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 34,958 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,725 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Arlo Technologies were worth $147,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Arlo Technologies by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,138,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,001,000 after purchasing an additional 3,713,841 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Arlo Technologies by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,148,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,044,000 after acquiring an additional 88,971 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Arlo Technologies by 2,238.0% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 608,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,073,000 after acquiring an additional 582,191 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Arlo Technologies by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 598,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,518,000 after acquiring an additional 7,668 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Arlo Technologies by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 450,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,896,000 after acquiring an additional 43,355 shares during the last quarter. 76.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:ARLO opened at $1.97 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.36. Arlo Technologies Inc has a one year low of $1.20 and a one year high of $5.13.

Arlo Technologies (NYSE:ARLO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by $0.12. Arlo Technologies had a negative net margin of 23.23% and a negative return on equity of 42.01%. The company had revenue of $122.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $121.02 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.33) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Arlo Technologies Inc will post -1.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Arlo Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th.

Arlo Technologies Company Profile

Arlo Technologies, Inc provides smart connected devices to monitor the environments in real-time with a Wi-Fi or a cellular network Internet connection in the Americas, Europe, the Middle-East and Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. It offers Arlo Security Camera, a battery-operated Wi-Fi security camera; Arlo Q and Arlo Q Plus, an indoor wired solution that allow users to monitor their surroundings; Arlo Pro, a battery-operated weather-resistant Wi-Fi camera; Arlo Go, an LTE-enabled wire-free camera that provides untethered mobile monitoring; and Arlo Baby, a baby monitor with air quality and temperature sensors, motion and audio detection, and advanced night vision.

