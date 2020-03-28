Citigroup Inc. Acquires 22,740 Shares of Wrap Technologies Inc (OTCMKTS:WRTC)

Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Wrap Technologies Inc (OTCMKTS:WRTC) by 5,601.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,146 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,740 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of Wrap Technologies worth $148,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in Wrap Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Wrap Technologies by 335.3% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 17,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 13,735 shares during the period. Seelaus Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Wrap Technologies by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC now owns 24,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 2,450 shares in the last quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Wrap Technologies by 83.3% in the fourth quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 55,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Wrap Technologies by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 112,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $718,000 after purchasing an additional 6,111 shares in the last quarter.

WRTC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Northland Securities upgraded Wrap Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $7.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH assumed coverage on Wrap Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.35 price target for the company.

Shares of OTCMKTS WRTC opened at $4.18 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $5.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.18. Wrap Technologies Inc has a 52-week low of $3.07 and a 52-week high of $8.00.

Wrap Technologies (OTCMKTS:WRTC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.01).

Wrap Technologies Company Profile

Wrap Technologies, Inc develops security products for law enforcement and security personnel. It develops BolaWrap, a hand-held remote restraint device to control an individual or impede flight by targeting and wrapping an individual's legs. The company was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada.

