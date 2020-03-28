Suburban Propane Partners LP (NYSE:SPH) Holdings Decreased by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. trimmed its position in Suburban Propane Partners LP (NYSE:SPH) by 58.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,751 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 9,402 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Suburban Propane Partners were worth $148,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Suburban Propane Partners during the first quarter valued at $112,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Suburban Propane Partners by 58.8% in the third quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 10,800 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $253,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Resources Management Corp CT ADV bought a new position in shares of Suburban Propane Partners during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Advisors Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Suburban Propane Partners during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,446,000. Finally, Corbenic Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Suburban Propane Partners during the 4th quarter worth approximately $151,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Suburban Propane Partners alerts:

SPH stock opened at $14.57 on Friday. Suburban Propane Partners LP has a one year low of $8.64 and a one year high of $24.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.78. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $18.13 and its 200 day moving average is $21.72. The firm has a market cap of $936.67 million, a PE ratio of 11.29 and a beta of 0.94.

Suburban Propane Partners (NYSE:SPH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The energy company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by ($0.05). Suburban Propane Partners had a return on equity of 16.71% and a net margin of 6.62%. The firm had revenue of $333.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $371.70 million. Research analysts predict that Suburban Propane Partners LP will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SPH. TheStreet lowered shares of Suburban Propane Partners from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. ValuEngine raised Suburban Propane Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Suburban Propane Partners from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Argus lowered shares of Suburban Propane Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th.

Suburban Propane Partners Profile

Suburban Propane Partners, L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in the retail marketing and distribution of propane, fuel oil, and refined fuels. The company operates in four segments: Propane, Fuel Oil and Refined Fuels, Natural Gas and Electricity, and All Other. The Propane segment is involved in the retail distribution of propane to residential, commercial, industrial, and agricultural customers, as well as in the wholesale distribution to industrial end users.

Further Reading: What does a dividend yield signify to investors?



Receive News & Ratings for Suburban Propane Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Suburban Propane Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.