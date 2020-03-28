Citigroup Inc. Sells 4,115 Shares of Blackrock Credit Allocation Income Trust (NYSE:BTZ)

Citigroup Inc. cut its stake in shares of Blackrock Credit Allocation Income Trust (NYSE:BTZ) by 27.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,861 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 4,115 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Blackrock Credit Allocation Income Trust were worth $152,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in Blackrock Credit Allocation Income Trust by 234.0% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,769 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 1,940 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new position in Blackrock Credit Allocation Income Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Blackrock Credit Allocation Income Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $143,000. Independent Advisor Alliance bought a new position in shares of Blackrock Credit Allocation Income Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $172,000. Finally, Creative Planning bought a new position in shares of Blackrock Credit Allocation Income Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $182,000.

Shares of NYSE:BTZ opened at $11.50 on Friday. Blackrock Credit Allocation Income Trust has a 52 week low of $9.12 and a 52 week high of $14.91. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $13.29 and its 200-day moving average is $13.66.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th will be given a dividend of $0.084 per share. This represents a $1.01 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.77%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th.

About Blackrock Credit Allocation Income Trust

BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock (Singapore) Limited. It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. For the fixed income portion of the portfolio, the fund primarily invests in securities with an average credit quality of BBB by Standard & Poor's Corporation.

