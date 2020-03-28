Entercom Communications Corp. (NYSE:ETM) Stake Lifted by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Entercom Communications Corp. (NYSE:ETM) by 526.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 31,809 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 26,729 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Entercom Communications were worth $148,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Entercom Communications by 14.0% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 379,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,266,000 after buying an additional 46,464 shares during the last quarter. Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Entercom Communications during the fourth quarter worth about $144,000. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of Entercom Communications by 1.2% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 192,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $644,000 after acquiring an additional 2,301 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its holdings in shares of Entercom Communications by 45.5% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,341,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,492,000 after acquiring an additional 1,045,262 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Entercom Communications in the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. 68.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO David J. Field purchased 99,286 shares of Entercom Communications stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.72 per share, with a total value of $270,057.92. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 1,088,282 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,960,127.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO David J. Field purchased 100,000 shares of Entercom Communications stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.42 per share, with a total value of $342,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 969,282 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,314,944.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 516,255 shares of company stock valued at $1,288,330 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 16.37% of the company’s stock.

ETM opened at $1.62 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 2.02. The stock has a market cap of $235.83 million, a P/E ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.47. Entercom Communications Corp. has a 12 month low of $1.34 and a 12 month high of $7.12.

Entercom Communications (NYSE:ETM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $414.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $409.76 million. Entercom Communications had a positive return on equity of 9.90% and a negative net margin of 28.20%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.35 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Entercom Communications Corp. will post 0.88 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th were issued a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 12th. Entercom Communications’s payout ratio is currently 8.00%.

ETM has been the topic of several recent research reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Entercom Communications from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. B. Riley decreased their target price on shares of Entercom Communications from $5.75 to $4.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Entercom Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.17.

Entercom Communications Corp., a media and entertainment company, engages in radio broadcasting business in the United States. 3 The company owns and operates radio stations in various formats, such as news, sports, talk, classic rock, urban, adult contemporary, alternative, country, and others. As of February 11, 2019, it had a portfolio of approximately 235 radio stations, digital platforms, and live events.

