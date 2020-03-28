Citigroup Inc. Has $152,000 Stock Position in AudioCodes Ltd. (NASDAQ:AUDC)

Citigroup Inc. grew its position in AudioCodes Ltd. (NASDAQ:AUDC) by 43.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,913 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,796 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in AudioCodes were worth $152,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of AudioCodes by 456.5% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,051 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 3,323 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in AudioCodes by 1,387.8% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,085 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $156,000 after buying an additional 5,676 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in AudioCodes during the fourth quarter worth $200,000. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in AudioCodes in the 4th quarter valued at $217,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in AudioCodes in the 4th quarter valued at $221,000. Institutional investors own 35.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AUDC. ValuEngine raised shares of AudioCodes from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. TheStreet lowered shares of AudioCodes from an “a-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Sidoti cut their price target on shares of AudioCodes from $34.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, BidaskClub raised AudioCodes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. AudioCodes currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:AUDC opened at $21.54 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $21.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.29. AudioCodes Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $9.00 and a fifty-two week high of $28.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $653.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.88 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

AudioCodes (NASDAQ:AUDC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.04. AudioCodes had a return on equity of 24.11% and a net margin of 1.99%. The company had revenue of $52.80 million during the quarter.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th.

AudioCodes Ltd. designs, develops, and sells voice over IP (VoIP), converged VoIP, and data networking solutions, products, and applications for enterprise unified communications, contact centers, service provider business services, mobile VoIP, and cloud virtualized data centers worldwide. The company's products include IP phones, session border controllers (SBC), media gateways, multi-service business routers, huddle room solutions, managed IP Phones, and survivable branch appliances; CloudBond 365, an adaptable solution for the data center, customer premises or the branch; CloudBond 365 CCE appliances; User Management Pack 365, a software management application; VoIP management and routing, a suite of lifecycle applications for large scale cloud or premises-based unified communications deployments.

