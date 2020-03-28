Citigroup Inc. Has $162,000 Holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) by 251.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,745 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,249 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $162,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 38.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $887,000 after purchasing an additional 3,096 shares in the last quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 61,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,170,000 after buying an additional 966 shares in the last quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 305.2% during the 3rd quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. now owns 17,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,474,000 after acquiring an additional 13,214 shares during the period. RDA Financial Network bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $269,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 4,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $398,000 after acquiring an additional 489 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA SCHG opened at $77.92 on Friday. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $67.25 and a 12 month high of $102.61. The company’s 50 day moving average is $89.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $89.63.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 26th will be given a $0.1668 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 25th. This represents a $0.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

Read More: What is Blockchain?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.