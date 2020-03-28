Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Invests $164,000 in Acceleron Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:XLRN)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in shares of Acceleron Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:XLRN) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 3,114 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $164,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Acceleron Pharma in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Acceleron Pharma by 21.1% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,041 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $373,000 after purchasing an additional 1,227 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Acceleron Pharma by 101.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $457,000 after purchasing an additional 4,339 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its holdings in Acceleron Pharma by 205.3% during the fourth quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 6,017 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 4,046 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC acquired a new stake in Acceleron Pharma during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,312,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.52% of the company’s stock.

In other Acceleron Pharma news, CFO Kevin F. Mclaughlin sold 5,579 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.50, for a total transaction of $292,897.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $457,432.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John D. Quisel sold 5,842 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.52, for a total value of $306,821.84. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 57,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,022,946.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,067 shares of company stock worth $838,533 in the last 90 days. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:XLRN opened at $87.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 13.48 and a quick ratio of 13.48. The stock has a market cap of $4.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -36.58 and a beta of 1.17. Acceleron Pharma Inc has a 1-year low of $37.01 and a 1-year high of $97.56. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $87.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.70.

Acceleron Pharma (NASDAQ:XLRN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.15). Acceleron Pharma had a negative return on equity of 25.95% and a negative net margin of 168.75%. The business had revenue of $39.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.89 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.75) EPS. Acceleron Pharma’s quarterly revenue was up 929.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Acceleron Pharma Inc will post -2.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on XLRN. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Acceleron Pharma from $138.00 to $136.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 2nd. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on shares of Acceleron Pharma from $129.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. ValuEngine cut shares of Acceleron Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Acceleron Pharma from to in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Acceleron Pharma from $58.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Acceleron Pharma currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.07.

About Acceleron Pharma

Acceleron Pharma Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics to treat serious and rare diseases. Its therapeutic candidates include luspatercept, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of myelodysplastic syndromes and beta-thalassemia; Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of patients with transfusion-dependent beta-thalassemia and myelofibrosis.

