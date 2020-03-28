Liberty Tripadvisor Holdings Inc Series A (NASDAQ:LTRPA) Shares Sold by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Liberty Tripadvisor Holdings Inc Series A (NASDAQ:LTRPA) by 64.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,409 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 38,228 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Liberty Tripadvisor Holdings Inc Series A were worth $157,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LTRPA. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in Liberty Tripadvisor Holdings Inc Series A in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Diversified Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Liberty Tripadvisor Holdings Inc Series A during the 4th quarter worth $77,000. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Liberty Tripadvisor Holdings Inc Series A during the 4th quarter worth $90,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Liberty Tripadvisor Holdings Inc Series A during the fourth quarter worth $93,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Liberty Tripadvisor Holdings Inc Series A by 28.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 14,116 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 3,129 shares in the last quarter. 93.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Liberty Tripadvisor Holdings Inc Series A stock opened at $1.89 on Friday. Liberty Tripadvisor Holdings Inc Series A has a 1-year low of $0.86 and a 1-year high of $15.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $4.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.01.

Liberty Tripadvisor Holdings Inc Series A (NASDAQ:LTRPA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The technology company reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.30). The business had revenue of $334.00 million for the quarter. Liberty Tripadvisor Holdings Inc Series A had a negative return on equity of 0.60% and a negative net margin of 1.41%.

Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in online travel research and online commerce businesses. Its travel platform provides consumer-generated content, price comparison tools, and online reservation and related services for destinations, accommodations, travel activities and experiences, and restaurants.

