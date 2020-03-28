Citigroup Inc. Has $161,000 Stock Position in Camden National Co. (NASDAQ:CAC)

Citigroup Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Camden National Co. (NASDAQ:CAC) by 35.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,492 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,891 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Camden National were worth $161,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CAC. Royce & Associates LP boosted its holdings in Camden National by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 507,914 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,395,000 after purchasing an additional 12,625 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Camden National by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 320,064 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,742,000 after buying an additional 8,768 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its position in shares of Camden National by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 182,507 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,406,000 after buying an additional 3,066 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Camden National by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 126,264 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,815,000 after buying an additional 1,392 shares during the period. Finally, Camden National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Camden National by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 103,507 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,768,000 after buying an additional 527 shares during the period. 65.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Joanne T. Campbell sold 4,222 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.98, for a total value of $202,571.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 2.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CAC has been the topic of several research reports. TheStreet lowered Camden National from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut Camden National from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 20th. ValuEngine upgraded Camden National from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on Camden National in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. Finally, BidaskClub cut Camden National from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. Camden National currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.50.

Shares of Camden National stock opened at $29.24 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $485.77 million, a P/E ratio of 8.65 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.66. Camden National Co. has a twelve month low of $28.59 and a twelve month high of $48.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81.

Camden National (NASDAQ:CAC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.10. Camden National had a return on equity of 12.29% and a net margin of 27.16%. The company had revenue of $44.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.16 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Camden National Co. will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Camden National Company Profile

Camden National Corporation operates as the holding company for Camden National Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking products and services to consumer, institutional, municipal, non-profit, and commercial customers. It offers various deposit products, including demand, checking, saving, and money market accounts; and time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

