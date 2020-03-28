Citigroup Inc. Sells 11,412 Shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions Inc (NYSE:DFIN)

Citigroup Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions Inc (NYSE:DFIN) by 42.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,637 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,412 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Donnelley Financial Solutions were worth $163,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DFIN. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in Donnelley Financial Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at about $388,000. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions by 33.9% in the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 483,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,068,000 after purchasing an additional 122,541 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions by 99.0% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 88,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $926,000 after purchasing an additional 44,019 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions by 18.2% in the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 123,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,289,000 after purchasing an additional 18,984 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 429,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,501,000 after buying an additional 16,718 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Donnelley Financial Solutions alerts:

In other Donnelley Financial Solutions news, CFO David A. Gardella purchased 5,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7.03 per share, for a total transaction of $39,368.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Richard L. Crandall purchased 10,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.12 per share, for a total transaction of $43,260.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 31,100 shares of company stock valued at $213,128 over the last ninety days. 9.63% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

DFIN has been the subject of several recent research reports. ValuEngine downgraded Donnelley Financial Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Donnelley Financial Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.67.

DFIN opened at $5.27 on Friday. Donnelley Financial Solutions Inc has a fifty-two week low of $4.04 and a fifty-two week high of $16.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $183.60 million, a P/E ratio of 4.87 and a beta of 1.55. The company’s 50-day moving average is $7.91 and its 200 day moving average is $9.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

Donnelley Financial Solutions Company Profile

Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc operates as a risk and compliance solutions company in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, and Latin America. The Company provides regulatory filing and deal solutions through its software-as-a-service, technology-enabled services, and print and distribution solutions to public and private companies, mutual funds, and other regulated investment firms to serve their regulatory and compliance needs.

Further Reading: Elliott Wave Theory

Receive News & Ratings for Donnelley Financial Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Donnelley Financial Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.