Citigroup Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) by 193.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,690 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,773 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $162,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SCHM. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 1,789.6% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 206,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,449,000 after purchasing an additional 196,013 shares in the last quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management raised its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management now owns 191,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,542,000 after purchasing an additional 5,708 shares in the last quarter. Lathrop Investment Management Corp lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Lathrop Investment Management Corp now owns 140,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,441,000 after purchasing an additional 2,960 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 11.9% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Your Advocates Ltd. LLP purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $1,110,000.

Shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $42.05 on Friday. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $34.87 and a 12 month high of $62.40. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $52.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.10.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 26th will be paid a $0.1957 dividend. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 25th.

