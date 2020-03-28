5,011 Shares in Moelis & Co (NYSE:MC) Purchased by Great West Life Assurance Co. Can

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in shares of Moelis & Co (NYSE:MC) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 5,011 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $159,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MC. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Moelis & Co during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Moelis & Co by 26.8% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,065 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 647 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Moelis & Co by 1,129.4% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,266 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 3,919 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Moelis & Co by 44.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,997 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $191,000 after acquiring an additional 1,831 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Moelis & Co during the fourth quarter worth $287,000. 75.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Moelis & Co from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Moelis & Co from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Sunday, January 26th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Moelis & Co from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Moelis & Co from $33.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Moelis & Co from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.43.

Shares of NYSE:MC opened at $29.87 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Moelis & Co has a 52-week low of $22.11 and a 52-week high of $43.74. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.99. The company has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.78 and a beta of 1.85.

Moelis & Co (NYSE:MC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The asset manager reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.13. Moelis & Co had a return on equity of 39.51% and a net margin of 14.08%. The firm had revenue of $223.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $214.52 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.77 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Moelis & Co will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were paid a dividend of $1.26 per share. This is a boost from Moelis & Co’s previous None dividend of $0.50. This represents a dividend yield of 5.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 14th. Moelis & Co’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 104.08%.

In other Moelis & Co news, COO Elizabeth Crain sold 14,734 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.72, for a total transaction of $541,032.48. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 37,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,363,633.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Osamu R. Watanabe sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.80, for a total value of $388,000.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 27,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,051,480. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 221,688 shares of company stock worth $8,134,624 over the last ninety days. 19.67% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Moelis & Company, an investment bank, provides strategic and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. It advises clients in the areas of mergers and acquisitions, recapitalizations and restructurings, capital markets advisory, and other corporate finance matters. The company offers its services to public multinational corporations, governments, financial sponsors, middle market private companies, and individual entrepreneurs.

