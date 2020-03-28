Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSBC) Shares Sold by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. lowered its position in shares of Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSBC) by 41.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,457 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,728 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Great Southern Bancorp were worth $156,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GSBC. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Great Southern Bancorp by 110.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 49,829 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,155,000 after acquiring an additional 26,179 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Great Southern Bancorp by 86.7% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 25,647 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,622,000 after purchasing an additional 11,912 shares in the last quarter. Globeflex Capital L P grew its stake in shares of Great Southern Bancorp by 262.3% in the fourth quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 15,834 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,003,000 after purchasing an additional 11,464 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Great Southern Bancorp by 27.0% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 50,375 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,192,000 after purchasing an additional 10,725 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Great Southern Bancorp by 94.2% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 14,094 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $803,000 after purchasing an additional 6,836 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.14% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on GSBC shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Great Southern Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 16th. ValuEngine raised shares of Great Southern Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Great Southern Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th.

Shares of NASDAQ:GSBC opened at $36.46 on Friday. Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.23 and a 12 month high of $64.48. The stock has a market cap of $546.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.49 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $49.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Great Southern Bancorp (NASDAQ:GSBC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.24. Great Southern Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.72% and a net margin of 27.68%. The company had revenue of $52.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.90 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.88 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 14th. Investors of record on Monday, March 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 27th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.73%. Great Southern Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.46%.

Great Southern Bancorp Profile

Great Southern Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Great Southern Bank that offers a range of financial services in the United States. Its deposit products include regular savings accounts, checking accounts, money market accounts, fixed interest rate certificates with varying maturities, certificates of deposit, brokered certificates, and individual retirement accounts.

