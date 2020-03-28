Citigroup Inc. Lowers Position in Clearwater Paper Corp (NYSE:CLW)

Citigroup Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Clearwater Paper Corp (NYSE:CLW) by 24.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,578 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,508 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Clearwater Paper were worth $162,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Clearwater Paper by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 491,043 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $10,489,000 after acquiring an additional 8,575 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Clearwater Paper by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 448,201 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $9,574,000 after acquiring an additional 31,605 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. boosted its position in Clearwater Paper by 61.4% during the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 441,395 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $9,322,000 after purchasing an additional 167,854 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Clearwater Paper by 38.6% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 252,878 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,340,000 after purchasing an additional 70,394 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Clearwater Paper by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 56,413 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,205,000 after purchasing an additional 2,539 shares in the last quarter. 83.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have commented on CLW shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Clearwater Paper from $20.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Clearwater Paper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 5th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Clearwater Paper from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, KeyCorp reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Clearwater Paper in a research report on Thursday, February 27th.

CLW opened at $21.40 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $25.11 and a 200-day moving average of $21.64. The company has a market capitalization of $347.37 million, a P/E ratio of 350.33 and a beta of 2.02. Clearwater Paper Corp has a 1-year low of $11.88 and a 1-year high of $31.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.66.

Clearwater Paper (NYSE:CLW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.43. The business had revenue of $435.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $432.00 million. Clearwater Paper had a negative net margin of 0.32% and a positive return on equity of 0.21%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.45 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Clearwater Paper Corp will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Clearwater Paper Corporation produces and sells produces and sells private label tissue and bleached paperboard products in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Consumer Products, and Pulp and Paperboard. The Consumer Products segment manufactures and sells a line of at-home tissue products, including bathroom tissues, paper towels, facial tissues, and napkins; recycled fiber value grade products; and away-from-home products, such as conventional one- and two-ply bath tissues, two-ply paper towels, hard wound towels, and dispenser napkins.

