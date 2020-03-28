JAKKS Pacific, Inc. (NASDAQ:JAKK) Shares Sold by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. reduced its holdings in JAKKS Pacific, Inc. (NASDAQ:JAKK) by 48.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 156,444 shares of the company’s stock after selling 146,282 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned approximately 0.44% of JAKKS Pacific worth $161,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Separately, Adirondack Research & Management Inc. boosted its position in JAKKS Pacific by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Adirondack Research & Management Inc. now owns 408,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,000 after purchasing an additional 34,569 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.69% of the company’s stock.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered JAKKS Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th.

JAKKS Pacific stock opened at $0.31 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.89, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.70. JAKKS Pacific, Inc. has a one year low of $0.30 and a one year high of $1.46.

JAKKS Pacific (NASDAQ:JAKK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $152.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $149.90 million. JAKKS Pacific had a negative return on equity of 152.43% and a negative net margin of 9.28%. On average, research analysts predict that JAKKS Pacific, Inc. will post -0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About JAKKS Pacific

JAKKS Pacific, Inc develops, produces, and markets consumer products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: U.S. and Canada, International, and Halloween. It offers action figures and accessories, such as licensed characters; toy vehicles and accessories; dolls and accessories, including small, large, fashion, and baby dolls based on licenses, as well as infant and pre-school products; private label products; and foot-to-floor ride-on products, inflatable environments, tents, and wagons.

