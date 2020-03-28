Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Invests $159,000 in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc (NASDAQ:RARE)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc (NASDAQ:RARE) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 3,759 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $159,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RARE. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical during the fourth quarter worth $950,000. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 318.6% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 113,211 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,835,000 after acquiring an additional 86,164 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 37.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,059 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $302,000 after acquiring an additional 1,906 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical during the 4th quarter worth about $114,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 1,976.5% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 706 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 672 shares during the last quarter.

In related news, SVP Theodore Alan Huizenga sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.00, for a total value of $61,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 7.80% of the company’s stock.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical stock opened at $42.36 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $51.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.43. The company has a quick ratio of 8.13, a current ratio of 8.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.95 and a beta of 2.15. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc has a twelve month low of $31.99 and a twelve month high of $74.50.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.62) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.61) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $35.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.31 million. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical had a negative net margin of 388.30% and a negative return on equity of 52.36%. Equities analysts anticipate that Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc will post -6.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RARE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $76.00 target price on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a research note on Sunday, February 16th. Raymond James lowered Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. ValuEngine upgraded Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. BidaskClub cut Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $77.56.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the identification, acquisition, development and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of serious rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases. Its product includes Mepsevii and Crysvita. The company was founded by Emil D.

