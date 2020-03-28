Citigroup Inc. Cuts Holdings in Movado Group, Inc (NYSE:MOV)

Citigroup Inc. decreased its stake in Movado Group, Inc (NYSE:MOV) by 27.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,284 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,772 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Movado Group were worth $158,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its position in Movado Group by 20.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 30,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $753,000 after buying an additional 5,236 shares during the last quarter. First National Bank of Omaha grew its stake in shares of Movado Group by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 30,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $669,000 after purchasing an additional 705 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Movado Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $240,000. Boston Partners raised its position in Movado Group by 204.4% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 117,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,557,000 after purchasing an additional 78,989 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in Movado Group by 127.8% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 2,084 shares during the last quarter. 75.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MOV stock opened at $11.23 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $256.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.09 and a beta of 0.56. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $13.93 and a 200 day moving average of $20.42. Movado Group, Inc has a 52 week low of $8.12 and a 52 week high of $40.21. The company has a quick ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 4.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Movado Group (NYSE:MOV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 26th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.06). Movado Group had a return on equity of 7.17% and a net margin of 6.09%. The company had revenue of $191.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $185.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.67 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Movado Group, Inc will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Movado Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th.

About Movado Group

Movado Group, Inc designs, develops, sources, markets, and distributes fine watches in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. The company offers its watches under the Coach, Concord, Ebel, Olivia Burton, Rebecca Minkoff and Uri Minkoff, Scuderia Ferrari, HUGO BOSS, Juicy Couture, Lacoste, Movado, and Tommy Hilfiger brand names.

