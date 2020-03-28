Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Makes New $163,000 Investment in BGC Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:BGCP)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in BGC Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:BGCP) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 27,805 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $163,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BGC Partners during the 4th quarter worth about $59,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in BGC Partners during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $60,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in BGC Partners by 28.6% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 18,792 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 4,180 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in BGC Partners by 83.6% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 19,739 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 8,988 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP grew its stake in BGC Partners by 4,575.3% during the fourth quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 21,740 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 21,275 shares during the period. 53.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James lowered shares of BGC Partners from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday. ValuEngine lowered shares of BGC Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BGC Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded BGC Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 20th.

BGC Partners stock opened at $2.42 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $4.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of 5.26 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. BGC Partners, Inc. has a one year low of $2.15 and a one year high of $6.14.

BGC Partners (NASDAQ:BGCP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.01. BGC Partners had a net margin of 2.65% and a return on equity of 35.49%. The company had revenue of $487.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $476.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.14 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that BGC Partners, Inc. will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 26th were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 23.14%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 25th. BGC Partners’s payout ratio is 91.80%.

BGC Partners Company Profile

BGC Partners, Inc operates as a brokerage and financial technology company worldwide. It offers various brokerage products, such as fixed income, foreign exchange, equities, energy and commodities, insurance, and futures. The company also provides other services that include trade execution, broker dealer, clearing, trade compression, post-trade, information, and other back office services to financial and non-financial institutions.

