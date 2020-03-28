Brinker Capital Inc. Has $2.66 Million Stake in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS)

Brinker Capital Inc. trimmed its stake in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) by 4.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,181 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,038 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Inc.’s holdings in Hasbro were worth $2,659,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of HAS. S.A. Mason LLC acquired a new stake in Hasbro in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hasbro during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hasbro during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hasbro during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hasbro during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors own 86.65% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Stephen J. Davis sold 13,000 shares of Hasbro stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.06, for a total transaction of $1,365,780.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 52,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,488,124.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 9.30% of the company’s stock.

HAS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Argus decreased their target price on shares of Hasbro from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 target price on shares of Hasbro in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Hasbro from to in a research report on Monday, February 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Hasbro from $113.00 to $94.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on shares of Hasbro from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Hasbro presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $108.82.

Shares of HAS stock opened at $65.64 on Friday. Hasbro, Inc. has a 12-month low of $41.33 and a 12-month high of $126.87. The company has a market capitalization of $9.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.21. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $76.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $98.90. The company has a quick ratio of 5.01, a current ratio of 5.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.35. Hasbro had a net margin of 11.03% and a return on equity of 25.57%. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.33 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Hasbro, Inc. will post 4.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.14%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 30th. Hasbro’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.67%.

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a play and entertainment company. The company's U.S. and Canada segment markets and sells action figures, arts and crafts, and creative play products; electronic toys and related electronic interactive products; fashion and other dolls, infant products, play sets, preschool toys, plush products, and sports action blasters and accessories; and vehicles and toy-related specialty products, as well as traditional board games, and trading card and role-playing games primarily in the United States and Canada.

