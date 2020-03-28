AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) Stake Lessened by Brinker Capital Inc.

Brinker Capital Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) by 3.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,409 shares of the company’s stock after selling 81 shares during the quarter. Brinker Capital Inc.’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $2,870,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Equitable Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of AutoZone in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Marshfield Associates lifted its position in shares of AutoZone by 15.5% in the 4th quarter. Marshfield Associates now owns 135,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,705,000 after acquiring an additional 18,166 shares in the last quarter. Colony Group LLC lifted its position in shares of AutoZone by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 6,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,321,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AutoZone in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $5,333,210,000. Finally, Standard Life Aberdeen plc lifted its position in shares of AutoZone by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 14,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,115,000 after acquiring an additional 608 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.79% of the company’s stock.

Get AutoZone alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of AutoZone from $1,310.00 to $1,259.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Wedbush upgraded shares of AutoZone from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $1,100.00 to $1,120.00 in a research report on Monday, March 16th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of AutoZone from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $1,350.00 price target (up previously from $1,275.00) on shares of AutoZone in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $1,415.00 price target (up previously from $1,225.00) on shares of AutoZone in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. AutoZone presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,232.29.

AZO stock opened at $851.63 on Friday. AutoZone, Inc. has a 12-month low of $684.91 and a 12-month high of $1,274.41. The company has a market cap of $19.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.05, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a 50 day moving average of $997.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,109.45.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd. The company reported $12.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.75 by $0.64. AutoZone had a net margin of 13.42% and a negative return on equity of 95.47%. The company had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $11.49 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that AutoZone, Inc. will post 65.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Michael M. Calbert bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $886.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,772,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 835 shares in the company, valued at $739,810. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AutoZone Profile

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, carburetors, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps.

Featured Story: How can you know how many shares are floating?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AZO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO).

Receive News & Ratings for AutoZone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AutoZone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.