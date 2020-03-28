Brinker Capital Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Brinker Capital Inc. grew its stake in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) by 3.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,011 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 587 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Inc.’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $2,878,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,996,643 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,529,093,000 after purchasing an additional 94,108 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,944,246 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $528,875,000 after purchasing an additional 200,246 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,402,104 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $431,490,000 after purchasing an additional 9,139 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. grew its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 1,637,146 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $294,081,000 after purchasing an additional 16,072 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,375,351 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $247,054,000 after purchasing an additional 50,910 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.01% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $165.00 price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $200.00 to $195.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $168.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Illinois Tool Works from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $154.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $142.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $157.71.

ITW opened at $143.30 on Friday. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 52 week low of $115.94 and a 52 week high of $190.85. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $167.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $169.17. The firm has a market cap of $47.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.03. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 81.83% and a net margin of 17.87%. The business had revenue of $3.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.47 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.83 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 7.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $1.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.99%. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.23%.

Illinois Tool Works Profile

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

