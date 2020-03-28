Brinker Capital Inc. Purchases 7,591 Shares of Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK)

Brinker Capital Inc. raised its position in shares of Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK) by 25.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,893 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,591 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Inc.’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $3,365,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp raised its position in Duke Energy by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 39,854,611 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,635,139,000 after purchasing an additional 2,103,077 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in Duke Energy by 13.9% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 24,280,449 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,214,620,000 after purchasing an additional 2,961,767 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in Duke Energy by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 12,469,974 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,137,386,000 after purchasing an additional 36,996 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in Duke Energy by 18.9% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,311,495 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $758,091,000 after purchasing an additional 1,323,754 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Duke Energy by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,145,390 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $651,731,000 after purchasing an additional 285,563 shares in the last quarter. 63.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Lynn J. Good sold 16,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.86, for a total transaction of $1,506,504.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 302,325 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,771,574.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 16,901 shares of company stock worth $1,548,709. 0.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of DUK stock opened at $80.19 on Friday. Duke Energy Corp has a 1-year low of $62.13 and a 1-year high of $103.79. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $91.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $92.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The company has a market cap of $59.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.20.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The utilities provider reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.04. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.31% and a net margin of 14.89%. The firm had revenue of $6.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.84 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Duke Energy Corp will post 5.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th were paid a dividend of $0.945 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $3.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.71%. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 74.70%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Duke Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $96.00 to $108.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Citigroup cut their price target on Duke Energy from $94.00 to $93.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 17th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $92.00 price target on shares of Duke Energy in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Barclays cut their price target on Duke Energy from $104.00 to $79.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Duke Energy from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Duke Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $96.62.

Duke Energy Corp. engages in distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations primarily through the regulated public utilities of Duke Energy Carolinas, Duke Energy Progress, Duke Energy Florida, Duke Energy Indiana and Duke Energy Ohio.

