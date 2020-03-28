Brinker Capital Inc. Sells 646 Shares of Veeva Systems Inc (NYSE:VEEV)

Brinker Capital Inc. lowered its stake in Veeva Systems Inc (NYSE:VEEV) by 2.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,764 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 646 shares during the quarter. Brinker Capital Inc.’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $3,061,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 19.1% in the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 4,554 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $641,000 after acquiring an additional 730 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in Veeva Systems by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 174,689 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,673,000 after buying an additional 7,533 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc raised its holdings in Veeva Systems by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 621,167 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $94,846,000 after buying an additional 28,292 shares during the last quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Veeva Systems by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 6,978 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,044,000 after buying an additional 814 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Impact Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Veeva Systems by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC now owns 26,764 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,765,000 after buying an additional 1,524 shares during the last quarter. 78.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on VEEV shares. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $185.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $184.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Veeva Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 price objective (down previously from $192.00) on shares of Veeva Systems in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Veeva Systems in a report on Friday, February 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $188.00 price objective for the company. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $176.15.

In other news, CMO Eleni Nitsa Zuppas sold 276 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.16, for a total transaction of $38,960.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 14,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,985,415.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, COO Thomas D. Schwenger sold 687 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.16, for a total transaction of $96,976.92. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 2,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $329,326.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 17,931 shares of company stock valued at $2,596,264. Insiders own 14.38% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:VEEV opened at $145.55 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $21.63 billion, a PE ratio of 76.20, a P/E/G ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $146.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $146.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 5.40 and a current ratio of 5.40. Veeva Systems Inc has a fifty-two week low of $118.11 and a fifty-two week high of $176.90.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd. The technology company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $311.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $298.00 million. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 27.27% and a return on equity of 16.96%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.45 EPS. Research analysts predict that Veeva Systems Inc will post 1.79 EPS for the current year.

About Veeva Systems

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of multichannel customer relationship management applications, data solutions, and master data management solutions; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including medical, sales, and marketing, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

