Blueshift Asset Management LLC Buys Shares of 7,653 Mdu Resources Group Inc (NYSE:MDU)

Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Mdu Resources Group Inc (NYSE:MDU) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 7,653 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $227,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan increased its holdings in Mdu Resources Group by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 36,920 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,097,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in Mdu Resources Group by 26.2% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,992 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Mdu Resources Group by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 86,867 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,580,000 after buying an additional 487 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Mdu Resources Group by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 48,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,441,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Utah Retirement Systems increased its holdings in Mdu Resources Group by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 37,892 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,126,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. 68.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mdu Resources Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. ValuEngine raised shares of Mdu Resources Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th.

Shares of MDU opened at $21.81 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.42. Mdu Resources Group Inc has a 1-year low of $15.00 and a 1-year high of $32.22. The stock has a market cap of $4.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.72.

Mdu Resources Group (NYSE:MDU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.08. Mdu Resources Group had a net margin of 6.28% and a return on equity of 12.29%. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.39 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Mdu Resources Group Inc will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 12th will be paid a $0.2075 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 11th. This represents a $0.83 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.81%. Mdu Resources Group’s payout ratio is currently 49.11%.

About Mdu Resources Group

MDU Resources Group, Inc engages in regulated energy delivery, and construction materials and services businesses in the United States. It operates through five segments: Electric, Natural Gas Distribution, Pipeline and Midstream, Construction Materials and Contracting, and Construction Services. The Electric segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in Montana, North Dakota, South Dakota, and Wyoming.

