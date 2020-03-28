2,920 Shares in Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH) Bought by Blueshift Asset Management LLC

Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,920 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $233,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MANH. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan boosted its position in Manhattan Associates by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 11,930 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $951,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. West Coast Financial LLC boosted its position in Manhattan Associates by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. West Coast Financial LLC now owns 47,009 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,749,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in Manhattan Associates by 111.5% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 332 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Ellington Management Group LLC boosted its position in Manhattan Associates by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Ellington Management Group LLC now owns 2,900 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Manhattan Associates by 14.9% during the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,976 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the period.

MANH opened at $53.61 on Friday. Manhattan Associates, Inc. has a twelve month low of $35.20 and a twelve month high of $90.46. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $77.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.75 and a beta of 1.62.

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The software maker reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.09. Manhattan Associates had a net margin of 13.88% and a return on equity of 58.03%. The business had revenue of $152.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $147.58 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.46 earnings per share. Manhattan Associates’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Manhattan Associates, Inc. will post 1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MANH shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Manhattan Associates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 25th. TheStreet cut shares of Manhattan Associates from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Manhattan Associates in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. BidaskClub cut shares of Manhattan Associates from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Manhattan Associates in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $97.00 target price for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Manhattan Associates has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $95.00.

About Manhattan Associates

Manhattan Associates, Inc develops, sells, deploys, services, and maintains software solutions to manage supply chains, inventory, and omni-channel operations for retailers, wholesalers, manufacturers, logistics providers, and other organizations. The company offers Manhattan SCALE, a portfolio of logistics execution solutions that provide trading partner management, yard management, optimization, warehouse management, and transportation execution services; and Manhattan Active, a set of enterprise and store omni-channel solutions.

